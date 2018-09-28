These 5 Fragrances Will Give You All the Fall Feels

In partnership with Hudson’s Bay

What is it about autumn that makes us want to curl up next to a salt lamp, snuggle up under a woolly blanket and binge on previous seasons of Bachelor in Paradise all day? Oh yeah, temperatures are already frrrigid outside. But what remains curious is why we naturally tend to want to wear fragrances with classically warmer notes as well, as though just the smell of sandalwood will somehow physically wrap itself around us like a cocoon.

We all know the power that fragrance has on brain chemistry—like its magical ability to transport us back to high school with a single whiff of our first crush’s signature scent. Well, the same goes for a carefully curated fall fragrance, which is why a tinge of cedar can subliminally recall memories of sitting next to a fire at camp, and that feeling of warmth against your skin. Besides, fruity-floral colognes, l’eaus and eau fraiches won’t hold up once temperatures drop, when all smells become less pungent.

One easy hack is to swap eau de toilettes for eau de parfums, since “EDPs,” as they’re called in the biz, contain a higher concentration of perfume oils—between 15 and 30 percent compared with 5 to 15 percent contained in EDTs. These blends are often tweaked to produce more richness with the addition of smoky or spicy notes, which is great because no matter what the formula, stronger notes help your fave scent escape from beneath hoodies and wool coats. Here, we’ve rounded up the top five fragrances that are the utter embodiment of fall, and available at Hudson’s Bay. Just close your eyes and breathe in.

Existing fans of the “rough freshness” of Dior Sauvage Eau de Toilette will appreciate the more robust eau de parfum version released earlier this year. Dior adds a layer of warm vanilla absolute over the peppery bergamot of the OG, and the result is kind of like putting on a sweater that’s just as badass as the outfit you had on underneath.

Likewise, Y Eau de Toilette by Yves Saint Laurent expands on its original 2017 release with a deeper eau de parfum version built around the structure of the classic fougère (a category of men’s scents that combines fresh, floral and woody notes). Here, tobacco-y tonka bean and witchy incense bring heat to the freshness of sage. Consider us lit.

Originally launched in 1957, L’ Interdit—French for “forbidden”—was created by Hubert de Givenchy for his muse, Audrey Hepburn. An update on that powdery, delicate floral, its 2018 iteration is a slightly more striking study in contrasts: white flowers of orange blossom, jasmine and tuberose play against dark, gender-fluid accords of vetiver and patchouli. (Fittingly, Girl With A Dragon Tattoo’s Rooney Mara is the face of the campaign.)

Pure XS builds on the French fragrance label’s XS franchise with this bright blend designed to “oscillate between freshness and fire,” according to the press dossier. Here to warm up your brisk fall day are top notes of icy ginger, middle notes of thyme and cinnamon, and base notes of “hot vanilla” and “leather liquor musk.” Hot toddy, anyone?

Last year the revered jewellery house launched its first fragrance in fifteen years, with juice as sparkling as its high key diamonds. This musky floral addition expands on the new classic with richer facets of iris, amber and benzoin, a vanilla-like balsam resin. Think of it as the scent Holly Golightly might have reached for in Breakfast at Tiffany’s. Quel night!

