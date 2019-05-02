10 Eco-Friendly Alternatives For Things You Use Every Day

By now, you probably have a stash of reusable totes, water bottles and coffee mugs. Here’s a list of bonus waste-reducing and environmentally friendly swaps that can help you add more green to your routine.

Instead of a plastic toothbrush, try a bamboo toothbrush

Traditional toothbrushes are made of hard plastic and nylon bristles so they don’t biodegrade. Their bamboo counterparts are organic, USDA Biobased and can be tossed in your compost (sans bristles) when you’re done with them. $27/4-pk, BrushWithBamboo.com.

Instead of bagged tea, try loose leaf tea

Sold in recyclable bags, Pluck’s Southbrook Berry Blend amps up the “reusing” ante with grape skins from Niagara vineyards. 200g tin $8, PluckTeas.com.

Instead of zip-top bags, try Stasher bags

Even the sturdiest zip top bags can only be reused a few times before they start to fall apart. Made from sturdy silicone, Stasher bags are microwave and dishwasher safe and come in a rainbow of irresistible colours. From $12, MEC.ca.

Instead of disposable razors, try a safety razor

With proper TLC, it can last a lifetime, and companies like Albatross Designs offer a blade return program. $40 U.S.D., AlbatrossDesigns.it.

Instead of paper towels, try a sponge cloth

Producing paper towel soaks up a lot of resources, especially when you consider it’s destined for the trash. These cotton and cellulose cloths leave a streak-free finish, can be tossed in your dishwasher and are fully biodegradable. $6, TenAndCo.ca.

Instead of menstrual pads, try Knix leakproof underwear

They are available in a variety of cuts and colours, and hold two tampons’ worth of liquid. $30, Knix.ca.

Instead of nylon dental floss, try compostable dental floss

KMH Touches Pure Silk Dental Floss breaks down in 45 days and comes in a refillable glass container. $12, Well.ca.

Instead of disposable cutlery, try a cutlery roll

A LEKKO life goods cutlery roll is a great thing to stash in your bag so that you can forgo plastic cutlery when you’re out and about. $15. Etsy.ca.

Instead of traditional stain remover, try Buncha Farmers stain remover

Stain removers that come in spray bottle may be difficult to recycle, thanks to the spraying mechanism inside the nozzle. Minimally packaged in paper, Buncha Farmers stain remover is effective and fully biodegradable. $5. BunchaFarmers.com.

Instead of: disposable sponge scrubbers, try a Redecker pot brush

Made from untreated beechwood and plant fibres, Redecker’s sturdy little brush is chic, effective and compostable. $8, Nu Grocery.

