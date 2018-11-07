This Big Drugstore Makeup Brand Has Just Gone Cruelty-Free!

Big news, beauty lovers: CoverGirl is now officially cruelty-free and Leaping Bunny certified. The drugstore beauty brand announced on Monday that they have partnered with Cruelty Free International—which means none of their products or ingredients are tested on animals and this extends to the brand’s suppliers as well.

Leaping Bunny is the only internationally recognized symbol for completely cruelty-free beauty products with zero animal testing; in order to display the logo on products, brands must undergo a rigorous examination and audit of their production standards.

This is a *huge* step forward for the beauty industry, as CoverGirl is now the biggest makeup brand to achieve this certification. Coty, the beauty company that owns CoverGirl, has also committed to having at least one more of their brands become Leaping Bunny certified by the year 2020.

“We are delighted to partner with Coty to end cruel and unnecessary animal testing for cosmetics worldwide and have been impressed with the company’s passionate commitment,” says Michelle Thew, CEO of Cruelty Free International in a statement. “Importantly, CoverGirl’s certification demonstrates to the world that it is possible to be an accessible and innovative brand without inflicting suffering on animals. We hope today’s announcement encourages more cosmetics companies to do the right thing, listen to public demand and make a commitment to ending animal suffering in the cosmetics industry.”

We don’t know about you, but we can’t wait to snag our brand faves like LashBlast Volume Mascara and Healthy Elixir Liquid Foundation guilt-free.

Keep your eyes peeled at your local drugstore for CoverGirl’s new packaging with the Leaping Bunny logo, rolling out in stores shortly.

