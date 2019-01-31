11 Black Celebs Who Embrace Their Natural Curls

When I was growing up, there was no one with natural curls on TV—I remember watching awards shows with my mom, who would sit on the couch braiding my not-so-tamed curls as we watched celebs walk the red carpet with hair that looked nothing like mine.

TBH, natural hair still isn’t a typical sight on the red carpet, and the beauties who rock it sometimes face negative comments. (Take, for example, the time when Fashion Police host Giuliana Rancic criticized Zendaya for wearing faux dreadlocks—which, for the record, she looked FAB in.) But it does seem as though the attitude towards natural hair is finally starting to change, and it’s about freaking time! Celebs like Gabrielle Union, Taraji P. Henson, Solange, Alicia Keys and Issa Rae have all embraced their natural hair, showing that it’s okay—and totally gorge—to rock curls, coils, afros and locs.

In an era where perms and relaxers have become a thing of the past (please let it stay that way!) and protective styles are in (weaves and wraps and braids, oh my!), here are some of your favourite Black celebs killing it with their naturally curly hair.

1 of 11 Previous Next Tumblr

(Photo: Getty Images) Yara Shahidi

This article was originally published on November 21, 2017.

