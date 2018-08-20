Selena Gomez Debuts Matching Tattoos with Her Three BFFs

While celeb body art choices are sometimes questionable (Angelina’s Billy Bob tat, for instance), they’re definitely always interesting. And the A-list certainly knows where to go for the best work; their in-demand tattoo artists, like Toronto’s Curt Montgomery and L.A.-fave Doctor Woo, can have wait lists as long as two years.

So when they make their big reveal, we’re always ready to see their new ink. This year, we’re tracking all the new celebrity tattoos—from the matching ink Selena Gomez got with her BFFs to Ariana Grande’s new “Pete” tat (which marks her sixth piece of ink for the SNL alum!), and more. Whether you need a little inspo for your own tattoo, or you just want to gawk at those what-were-they-thinking pics, we’ve rounded up the latest and greatest for your perusal.

Photo: instagram/selenagomez Selena Gomez Selena Gomez and her gal squad (Raquelle Stevens, Courtney Barry and Ashley Cook) ditched the friendship bracelets and opted for something a little more permanent to commemorate their seven-year friendship. On August 19, Selena posted a series of Instagram posts showing off the quartet’s matching tattoos—a tiny "4." The tattoos hold significant meaning for Selena: “You are my four for the rest of my life,” she wrote. In an Instagram photo posted later the same day, Sel showed off a second new tat—a "1" under her ribs that she shares with just Barry. Selena captioned the photo as an open letter to her friend: “You are the definition of FEARFULLY and WONDERFULLY made baby! #1.”

