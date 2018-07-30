Kim and Khloé Debut Matching Bobs

Thinking of switching up your hair game for 2018? Here’s all the inspo you need, courtesy of your fave celebs. Throughout the year, we’re keeping track of the most epic celebrity hair transformations—so bookmark this page and bring it with you to your salon.

Who will decide to dye her hair purple, who will chop off all her locks into a pixie cut and who will have a Britney Spears moment and choose to shave it all off? Only time will tell.

Stay tuned as we continue to update this space with the best celeb hairstyles of 2018.

1 of 37 Previous Next Tumblr

Khloé Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West Kim Kardashian West has officially joined the blunt bob brigade along with sister Khloé Kardashian—and we are *here* for the sisters’ matching shoulder-skimming locks. Khloé posted a photo of her blonde bob in an Instagram photo last week—a dramatic transformation from her long waves. Her hairstylist Justine Marjan also shared a photo of Khloé’s new ‘do, captioning the pic “Guess who’s back baby!!!” with a scissors emoji to commemorate the big chop. It wasn’t long before big sister Kim Kardashian West debuted a matching 'do. KKW lookied super modern and chic as she showed off a short blunt haircut in her Instagram story on Sunday. This is Kim’s shortest style yet—and she is already missing her longer locks, tweeting: “Wait I miss my long hair,” with a teary-eyed emoji. #Relatable.

Related:

The Best Celebrity Hair Transformations of 2017

The Only Hair and Makeup Inspo You Need for a Night on the Town

The Best Drugstore Beauty Releases