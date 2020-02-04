Get to Know These 20 Black-Owned Beauty Companies

Inclusivity and general wokeness is far from perfect in the current beauty climate (like when some brands release a foundation in only five shades ranging from “porcelain” to “sunkissed”? #howboutno), but there’s solace in knowing it’s never been easier to support a black-owned beauty business.

Hair care tailor made for natural textures? Found. Sunscreen, without “Casper the Friendly Ghost” residue? Check. A foundation shade so perfectly matched you can’t believe your eyes? Oh, wow, do you have options. From big name brands, such as Fenty Beauty, to small batch lines, like Toronto’s own Essentials by Temi, every part of your beauty routine can embrace the entrepreneurial efforts of a WOC making her mark. Side effects include the feel-good euphoria of exercising your consumer power, because every “add to cart” click is an act that collectively changes the biz. Redefine power shopping and scroll through for the best brands to drop your ducats on now.

Shop Black-Owned Beauty Brands Black-owned Beauty Brands 1 / 20 Fenty Beauty Launching her brand in 2018 with a mind-blowing 40 shades of foundation was just the beginning for Rihanna. Since then, the multi-talented mogul has continually expanded the collection and taken all our money with innovative formulations and product design. The latest launch is a prime example: Her first foray into mascara features a unique, double-sided ‘fat-to-flat’ wand. Full Frontal Volume Lift & Curl Mascara, $32, fentybeauty.com

