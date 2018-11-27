25 Beauty Gift Sets with Big-Time Savings

The holiday season is here, and that means festive parties (fun!) and blowing all your money on gifts (slightly less fun!). If you want to mitigate a bit of that spending but still look like you balled out, we’ve got the answer for all your makeup, skincare and haircare-obsessed giftees.

We’ve rounded up the best makeup gift sets money can buy, curated to perfection and way cheaper than buying all the parts separately. All you have to do is choose the right one for every beauty lover on your list.

Listened to them wax poetic about the benefits of Vitamin C all summer? Go with Drunk Elephant’s gift set that includes their star product, the C-Firma Day Serum, and you’ll save more than $60. Are they complaining about dry, static-plagued hair? Moroccanoil’s hydrating set is only $68 and it’ll be a lifesaver for their strands this winter. Is their desk cluttered with every beauty mist on the planet? Add to their collection with Omorvicza’s set of its Queen of Hungary Mist plus two other super popular picks, and they’ll get almost $300 worth of products when you spent less than $200. They’ll be happy, and you’ll love paying that sweet, sweet reduced price.

Instead of cursing the season as you scour the internet looking for the perfect gift at the right price, allows us to suggest 26 killer beauty gift sets that’ll make everyone happy. The only bad news: A lot of these sets are produced in a limited quantity and sell out pretty quickly. So scroll through the gallery below, fill up that cart and check off every beauty junkie from your list ASAP.

1 of 26 Previous Next Tumblr

Save: $54 Nuxe Prodigieux Three-piece Gift Set, $70, thebay.com Value: $124 What you get: Prodigieux Le Parfum, Huile Prodigieuse Multi-Purpose Dry Oil and Precious Scented Shower Oil

