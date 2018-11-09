These Are the Hand Creams We Rely On Hard During the Winter

Canadian winter brings a whole bunch of annoying skin problems, and possibly the most uncomfortable is dry hands. Along with the parching winter air, our constant handwashing to avoid the dreaded seasonal flu, plus jacked up thermostats can take a real toll.

If you’re anything like us, you have a go-to hand cream that stays in your purse all winter long. But if you still haven’t found your fave—or you’re just curious to try a new one—scroll through the gallery below for our picks for the very best hand creams out there—from new all-natural options to heavy-duty old-faithfuls—and kiss those chapped knuckles and peeling cuticles goodbye!

Weleda Skin Food, $23, well.ca This little tube of magic cream works for anything and everything, including healing any rough patches you get on your hands in the winter. It has a balm-like texture so it’s a little on the heavier side, but it works wonders on dry, cracked hands. Plus, it doubles as a natural-looking glossy highlight on your cheekbones.

