Fashion & Beauty

Beauty Experts Say These Are the Best Drugstore Skincare Steals

Proof that you don’t have to spend a small fortune to get glowing

by

Drugstore moisturizer Olay Regenerist whip

While skincare at the drugstore can appear more limited than big box stores, there are some serious skin-saving gems in that aisle. From cleansers and eye masks to moisturizers, these are the best drugstore skincare picks. (And check out our picks for the best drugstore makeup and the best drugstore sunscreens.)

Gallery

1 / 10

CeraVe

Hydrating Cleanser, $16, shoppersdrugmart.ca

“In the past year, my mild rosacea went bananas. While I waited for a dermatologist appointment, I bought this soothing cleanser based on rave reviews, and I’ve been super happy with the results.” —Maureen Halushak, editor-in-chief, Chatelaine

Related:
Filed under:

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

FLARE - Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to FLARE Need to Know for smart, sassy, no-filter takes on everything you're interested in—including style, culture & current events, plus special offers—sent straight to your inbox each day. Sign up here.

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram