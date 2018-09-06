All the Best Beauty Looks from the 2018 Venice Film Festival Red Carpet

Red carpet affairs are about way more than the outfit—just as much prep and effort (maybe even more?) goes into hair and makeup. Unsurprisingly, every show-stopping outfit that graced the 2018 Venice Film Festival 2018 red carpet was accompanied by an equally impressive beauty look.

Pink hues were huge at this year’s fest. Claire Foy, Dakota Johnson and Sarah Gadon all wore rosy lips, while pink blush—as opposed to peachy bronzer—graced many a cheek.

While almost everyone opted for natural brows, most celebs played up their eye looks with pops of colour in glittery mauve, silver and orange for day, and transitioned into a more traditional smokey eye for night. (One super-fun exception: Chloë Grace Moretz’s mint eye shadow and a coral lip at the Suspiria premiere.)

This fest’s hero hairdo was a modern twist on Old Hollywood waves—as seen on Natalie Portman, Sarah Gadon and Lady Gaga, the latter of whom was inspired by Marilyn Monroe’s iconic look. Supermodel Barbara Palvin rocked a doughnut topknot, while festival juror Naomi Watts opted for a loose, low chignon for her second red carpet appearance at the festival. Adding chic hair accessories to the mix, Chloe Sevigny tied a satin ribbon to her ponytail and Emma Stone added crystal pins to hold her loose twist in place.

Check out the rest our favourite beauty looks below!

(Photo via Getty Images) Natalie Portman

