6 Times Tattling on Fellow Bachelor Contestants Backfired

This week, Bachelor contestant Oneyka Ehie decided to stick her nose where it does not belong and tell Colton a little tale about fellow contestant Nicole Lopez. Allegedly, Nicole was not “there for the right reasons,” and she told fellow contestant Elyse Dehlbom that she was using the show as her ticket out of Miami (cut to all of the other women raising their hands). Before Elyse was eliminated, she apparently took a minute to tell Oneyka about this interaction. And, since Oneyka is making a name for herself as the house meddler, she decided Colton needed to know this information ASAP.

When she triumphantly reported back to the other women on the group date, Tayshia, who was actually present at the convo in question, set the record straight. Nicole was just talking about life-changing opportunities, not using the show to propel herself to social media fame (lol). This culminated in a pretty loud shouting match between Oneyka and Nicole at the pre-rose ceremony cocktail party, and although we haven’t yet seen the elimination part of the night, we’re betting it will not end well for Oneyka.

Oneyka’s inability to get the story straight and her penchant for wasting time with Colton, talking about stuff that has literally nothing to do with their own relationship got us thinking: Why does this continue to happen, season after season? Why don’t people know that shit-talking fellow contestants to the lead under the guise of trying to “save” them from heartbreak almost never ends well? Thus, let us take you on a journey through six other times Bachelor Nation contestants decided to waste their precious one-on-one time with the lead to talk trash, and how it blew up in their faces.

Emily O’Brien, The Bachelor season 16

We have this woman to thank for the phrase “not here to make friends.” It wasn’t her that said it, though—it was eventual winner of the season, Courtney Robertson. In week four, Emily O’Brien expressed to Bachelor Ben Flajnik that Courtney wasn’t there for the right reasons. Courtney served up the infamous response when she tried to apologize, and Emily went home in week four, right before the Hometown dates. Courtney, one of the biggest villains in the show’s history, not only got a proposal from Flajnik (it didn’t last, obvi), but later wrote a tell-all book on their relationship, aptly titled, I Didn’t Come Here To Make Friends: Confessions of a Reality Show Villain.

Jackie Parr, The Bachelor season 17

The villain of Sean Lowe’s season was Tierra LiCausi, and of course, that meant she would be one half of the dreaded 2-on-1 date. Fellow contestant Jackie Parr, who couldn’t stand her—along with everyone else in the house—joined Tierra and Sean. When Jackie had some alone time with Sean, she proceeded to express her concerns re: Tierra in a relatively diplomatic way, saying that she would hate for Sean to “fall in love with someone who’s not their true self.” Sean did not heed her warning, and decided to keep Tierra over Jackie. But maybe she won the long game, because he later told E! that he wished he’d kept her around instead.

Ashley Iaconetti, The Bachelor season 19

In all fairness, Bachelor Chris Soules really set Ashley I. up for failure. He spent his entire two-on-one date with her and Kelsey Poe probing Ashley I. for information on house drama, and then periodically consulting Kelsey to get her two cents. It ended with Chris leaving both of them via helicopter, “stranded” in the desert, sans explanation.

Leah Costa, The Bachelor season 20

No one really knew who Leah was, until she used her time with Ben Higgins to throw Lauren Bushnell under the bus, with the completely random declaration that she was two-faced. It was pretty dang clear that she was just trying to knock the obvious frontrunner down, and Ben seemed to recognize that, too, because he sent her home soon after. Lauren B., as we all know, went on to get a proposal from Ben, and even though they’ve since broken things off, we’re betting Leah regrets her weak attempt at a takedown.

Krystal Nielson, The Bachelor season 22

With her soft voice and mega confidence, Krystal quickly became the villain of Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season. And right from the beginning, she butted heads with pretty much everyone in the house, and took every ITM opportunity to build herself up and bring the other women down. Of course, all this came to a head when she was pitted against Kendall Long on a two-on-one date, and her insecurities came through when she used her time with Arie to talk about Kendall’s “emotional unavailability” instead of trying to redeem herself for her weird behaviour the previous week. Fortunately for Kendall, Arie saw through it all and sent Krystal home during dinner.

David Ravitz, The Bachelorette season 14

You knew this 2-on-1 HAD to happen. Don't miss the drama this Monday on #TheBachelorette! pic.twitter.com/wcfoOP7xrJ — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) June 22, 2018

David Ravitz had a pretty rough go during his short-lived time on Becca Kufrin’s season, and bunkbed falls aside, it was mostly the result of a feud with Jordan Kimball. Of course, because ABC knows how to set up a cruel situation, Jordan and David ended up on a 2-on-1. And, much like most contestants who have little-to-no chemistry with the lead, David used his time with Becca to list all of Jordan’s worst qualities instead of trying to convince her to keep him around. She ended up confronting them both, and after that turned into another fight, she sent David packing. But we’re sure he was comforted by the fact that Becca sent Jordan home, too, mid-dinner date.