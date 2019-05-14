Everything We Know About The Bachelorette's Connor S.

This baby-faced, tall-as-heck skyscraper of a man was one of the first lucky five guys to meet Hannah on After the Final Rose. The awkward but sweet introduction with 24-year-old Connor S. included a decked out step stool with pink jewels so Hannah could see this hunk eye-to-eye.

Those cheesy ‘first steps’ into their relationship score Connor S. some points, because anyone navigating their way through the dating scene knows the importance of being on equal footing with a potential beau. But there is more to this Goldman Sachs investment analyst from Dallas, Texas. Here’s what we know so far:

He “LOVES” Justin Bieber

I’m not sure if Connor S. loves listening to Justin Bieber’s hits or if he’s obsessed with the the popstar himself (which these days, is questionable), but let’s just assume it’s both since he wrote it in all caps on his ABC profile. That’s a true Belieber.

He was a competitive swimmer

Like many other contestants on The Bachelorette, Connor S. is young, tall and incredibly fit. The 24-year-old revealed on his ABC profile that his build came in handy in college, where he swam competitively. Even though Connor S. didn’t become a professional athlete after graduation, based on his Facebook pics, he still spends a lot of time by the water. Maybe Hannah can picture it now: vacays laying on a beach, sand in her toes and a sight to admire… and I’m not just talking about the destination.

He’s here for the right reasons

Even though this babe is only 24, he is ready to settle down and start a family. He notes on his ABC profile that his fam is the most thing in his life and he really wants to find a lucky lady to start a family of his own. Sounds like this guy is on the same page as Hannah.

He’s into Spanish music

Turns out that this contestants’ musical taste goes beyond Justin Bieber (phew!). According to his ABC profile, Connor S. has a soft spot for Spanish music. Even though he doesn’t speak the seductive language, he enjoys “listening and dancing to Spanish songs in the clubs.” Here’s hoping that he’s not just talking about the Bieber remix of “Despacito.”