A Comprehensive Guide to Clare Crawley's Bachelorette Contestants

With the 16th season of The Bachelorette set to premiere on October 13, it’s been a bonkers ride to get to the starting line of love for the season’s lead, Clare Crawley. After being cast as the franchise’s oldest-ever Bachelorette in March, 38-year-old Clare’s shot at love was briefly put on hold (you know, that whole COVID-19 thing?). And because of the ongoing pandemic, her season is going to look *very* different than past instalments. For one thing, contestants are staying in one place this season, quarantining and then shooting the series at the La Quinta Resort & Club in La Quinta, California.

But one good thing to come out of this delayed season? More authentic casting. When Clare was initially announced as the Bachelorette, Bach nation fans were excited to *finally* have some much needed maturity and authenticity on the show. But, they were quickly disappointed by the picks for Clare’s season (mainly, a ton of 25-year-olds). But, since COVID-19 was declared a pandemic in May, the franchise put out an additional casting call for the season, Tyler Cameron’s bestie Matt James was announced as the season 25 lead of The Bachelor (the first Black male lead in the show’s history) and, according to Reality Steve, at least 13 of the original 32 men cast for Clare’s season won’t be taking part once camera’s start rolling, for various reasons. And FYI, a lot of the original cast that is no longer on the show were in the 23- to 28-year-old age range.

After initially releasing a semi-updated batch of contestants on Facebook on July 15, showing off the men who “may be on this season of The Bachelorette,” and revealing that they’d cast 25 additional men since the shut down—bringing the grand total of men vying for Clare’s heart up to 42, (which is, a lot of men), ABC has *finally* released the final 31 men vying for Clare’s affections.

And there are some real cuties. Ahead of the season’s premiere date, here’s a guide to the fellas that Clare will be dating.