Everything We Know About The Bachelorette's Cameron A.

Who is Cam A., a.k.a. Cameron Ayala? We first met this 30-year-old Bachelorette contestant on After the Final Rose, where he performed a rap for Hannah that won her heart, and earned him the first rose of Season 15.

The 30-year-old Texan emphasized his musical abilities on his Bachelorette profile, where he says he’s a sales manager who enjoys rapping and is looking for a woman with good dental hygiene (like, LOL). At first glance—in other words, based on his open Instagram—the blue-eyed, dark hair beauty has quite the playful personality. He has posted shots of himself getting goofy with goats and riding on a merry-go-round. And he also has jokes on Twitter, though as of May 20, 2019, they’re all Bach-related.

Based on how Season 15 is unravelling, it looks like Cam may not be all fun and games. This guy has a serious—and questionably competitive—side to him, too. So what more is there to know about the man who scored Season 15’s first rose? Here’s what we found after a little digging.

He loves The Notebook… and Ryan Gosling

According to Cam’s Bachelorette profile, The Notebook is his “all-time favourite movie.” Could Cam possibly be the Noah to Hannah’s Allie?

His fan status actually goes beyond the iconic 2004 film. Cam seems like a true fan of Ryan Gosling’s work, both as a director and a musician. Based on one of his ancient (i.e., circa 2015) tweets and Instagram posts, Cam attended a press event for Gosling’s 2014 film The Lost River. Cam also seemed to be a fan of the star’s musical duo, Dead Man’s Bones.

But real talk, if this ups the chances of a Ryan Gosling cameo this season, Cam gets our vote.

#ALAMOLOSTRIVER @RyanGosling thanks for coming back to ATX! When can we see more from "Dead Man's Bone"? — Cameron Ayala (@CamRonAyala) April 17, 2015

He’s open about his struggle with lymphedema

On After the Final Rose, Cam revealed that he’s been through some hard times. In 2002, he was diagnosed with lymphedema, an incurable health condition that causes the swelling of arms and/or legs due to damaged lymph nodes. As a result, Cam has endured numerous clinic visits, surgeries and almost lost his leg in 2016.

“The thought of losing my leg gave me crippling fear and anxiety,” Cam wrote in a candid IG post about his disease. “How would I ever be able to dance with my future wife, play sports with my future kids, and maintain a healthy lifestyle?”

In his IG bio, Cam describes himself as a patient, advocate and ambassador for lymphedema—and his photos show that he makes an effort to stay active in the lymphedema community. He’s even a national spokesperson for the Lymphatic Education and Research Network (L. E. & R.N.), a not-profit organization that advocates for patients, educates the public about the disease and funds research into better diagnosis and treatments.

After everything he’s gone through with lymphedema, Cam wrote that he’s learned about perseverance and the importance of asking for help. He also quoted Lil Wayne saying, “Pain is temporary, love is necessary.”

His facial hair game is strong

Some of the photos of Cam on his IG page look like totally different men. While he rocked a beard on After the Final Rose and in his Bachelorette photo, Cam is no stranger to switching up his look. Most of his IG photos capture his subtle smile surrounded by a well-shaped and evenly-trimmed beard. But other styles include moustaches that are twisted into old-timey, Movember-style looks. Who knows, maybe Hannah will stay for the ‘stache?

He’s a family man

There is no denying the love Cam has for his family. From the hashtags on a photo of him and his mom at a Ray LaMontagne concert (“#MotherSonDateNight #MommasBoy,” aww) to super cute sibling shots to tons of TBTs, it’s clear that he’s close to his fam—and we’re here for all of it.

He has the cutest pup

Cute guy + cute pup = cuteness overload. Cam has a 12-year-old mini schnauzer for a best friend and faithful companion. We’re not sure what he named his pup, but his sister’s dog is named Kiki, so here’s hoping it’s also something Drake-adjacent.