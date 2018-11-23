Breaking Bachelor News: There’s At Least One Canadian Vying for Colton’s Heart

A new season of The Bachelor is set to premier on January 7, and it’s safe to say that Bachelor Nation is ready. From the first trailer, we already know season 23 is set to have all the usual Bachelor tropes: a tropical destination, endless blonde women and streams of mascara-tinted tears. The only *twist* seems to be that Bachelor Colton Underwood is a virgin.

So just who are the women looking to de-flower the former football player? Blogger and spoiler king, Reality Steve, has the lowdown on who he says are Colton’s contestants—and let’s be honest, this guy knows his stuff. His list includes a fellow Canadian by the name of Caitlin Clemmens, whose Instagram was also recently made private—a sure sign if we ever saw one.

After some grade-A sleuthing on social media, here’s everything else we know about Caitlin.

She’s a real estate agent in downtown Toronto

According to her bio on Toronto’s Starke Realty website, Caitlin graduated from Western University with a B.A. in psychology in 2017. She then began working in real estate, and enjoys boat cruises and rooftop patios.

She’s an avid horseback rider… and restaurant goer

Caitlin’s work bio states that she’s been an equestrian since the age of four and has competed at the Royal Winter Fair National Competition. (OK, we’re already calling that she’ll take Colton horseback riding.) She also enjoys exploring Toronto restaurants with her friends.

She apparently “scared” Colton

Caitlin’s time on The Bachelor might not all be fun, games and horses for long. At 0:45 in the season’s trailer, you can see another contestant telling Caitlin that Colton was apparently “shaking, because you fucking scared him so bad, and you’re going to ruin potential relationships.” Did Caitlin tell Colton about Toronto’s real estate prices?? I’d be shaking too.

To find out more about Caitlin and the other ~highly likely~ contestants on this season of The Bachelor, head on over to Reality Steve for the full scoop.