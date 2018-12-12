A Bachelor Contestant is Already Apologizing for Her Offensive Tweets

The latest crop of Bachelor contestants hasn’t even stepped out of their limousines yet, and we *already* have some serious drama happening. One of the 30 women vying for Colton Underwood’s heart is currently mired in a scandal that involves racist and generally offensive tweets. The contestant in question, 31-year-old Tracy Shapoff, is a wardrobe stylist who apparently has some skeletons in her closet.

The whole situation is a little bit of a repeat of what happened with Garrett Yrigoyen on Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette. (Need a refresher? He’s the guy who liked posts that mocked immigrants, trans people and feminists—and still got the girl.) The franchise’s head brass said they were “working harder” to screen contestants, Garrett apologized and remains happily engaged to Kufrin (who, by the way, was a Hillary supporter).

Bachelor and Bachelorette contestants, what did we learn from Garrett’s scandal? Scour your social media, purge and rid it of all the shitty things you used to say. Or don’t be racist in the first place, maybe? Clearly, Tracy forgot to do that.

Here are the (now deleted) tweets in question:

Yikes. There are more examples, but you get the gist. Of course, Tracy went into full panic mode and issued an apology on Instagram.

In typical apology language (we’ve seen a lot of it from Bachelor Nation in 2018), Tracy emphasizes that these tweets are from many years ago, but in actuality they were from 2010 and 2011. And sure, people can change over time, but TBH, I’d rather stan a Bachelor contestant who wasn’t racist, like, at all, ever.