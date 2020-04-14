A Comprehensive Guide to The Bachelor Presents: Listen To Your Heart Contestants

In Bachelor nation, love stops for no one and nothing…not even a global pandemic. Which is why on April 13, the Bachelor aired the premiere of their latest spin-off, The Bachelor Presents: Listen To Your Heart. The new series—which was shot pre-pandemic—follows more than 20 single musicians as they fight for love (and the chance to record original music—seriously).

The romantic hopefuls will try to make lasting connections with their fellow contestants, going on a series of music-themed dates. Then the pairs perform in front of a live audience with judges (including celebrity guests like singer Jewel, and Bach alums like Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick). According to an ABC press release, “the couples whose performances reveal their love and devotion to one another will continue to be given a chance to further their relationships until only one couple is left standing.” Exciting! And plot twist: Listen To Your Heart contestants are free to make music with whoever they want, meaning they can try on as many different musical partners (and lovers) for size as they want. Plus, each week new cast members are introduced to the house—which means more competition.

The winning couple will receive the chance to write and record original music, as well as film a music video (a fave pastime for Bach alum), in addition to finding everlasting love. They will also reportedly go on tour at some point after the finale (we assume, post-pandemic).

And no, to answer everyone’s question: Season 15 Bachelorette villain Jed Wyatt is *not* on this show, although it was 100% inspired by him.

Here’s everything to know about this season’s contestants—including who’s been cut and who’s left standing.