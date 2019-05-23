Everything We Know About The Bachelorette's Dustin K.

Season 15 of The Bachelorette is already panning out to be *hella* dramatic, and a few fan faves are popping up along the way. One hipster-y bachelor who has captured our attention is real estate broker Dustin K., aka Dustin Kendrick. His first appearance with Hannah was pretty cute as he toasted to them hopefully “choosing each other every single day” with champagne during After the Final Rose.

Much like our bachelorette who also stumbles over her words, Dustin K. has a quirky and candid presence that makes reality TV a little more refreshing to watch. Here’s what else we’ve learned about the 30-year-old from Chicago.

Needs mom’s approval…and his dog Sophia’s

Dustin K. wants to make sure his new gal hits it off with both his mom *and* his English Bulldog, Sophia. And according to his bio, these women need to approve of his special lady before he settles down. Although the mom-to-dog ratio on his Instagram posts is a clear sign to Hannah that Sophia is the one female in his life who will always have his heart.

The ‘other woman’

There could be someone else who Hannah needs to impress: the (possible) ex. Dustin K. has photos dating back as far as 2015 with a lady he gets extra cozy with for the camera. In what we hope is an elaborate and well-timed April Fools’ prank, Dustin K. posts a picture of the woman holding her tummy with a caption that she’s 16 weeks pregnant with twins. But there’s no further evidence of a pregnancy or twin babies. Even though he may not be a baby daddy *yet*, it’s clear that this woman is very special to him.

An artsy model

Dustin K. is undeniably tall, dark and handsome…and has a summer body all year round. He also photographs *really* well. So naturally, he’s a model. Dustin K. works for 10 MGMT, a midwestern agency that features models, artists, influencers and other creative types. He is The Bachelorette’s epitome of beauty and brains.

An artist behind the camera

He’s not just loved by the camera. Dustin K. also takes amazing pictures of his own. Whether photography is a hobby or not, Hannah could be Dustin’s muse for life. She’ll also get some amazing IG pics whiles she’s at it—who doesn’t need an Instagram husband?

Life of the party

Dustin K. is a party animal who enjoys a good music festival—you can catch him raving at Electric Daisy Carnival, Soul Fest and Lollapalooza. But he can also lay back and enjoy a Netflix and chill sesh. Win-win.