Everything We Know About The Bachelorette's Luke S.

Luke Stone, 29, is one of the few lucky Bachelorette contestants who got the chance to meet Hannah before taping officially started for Season 15. Is it just us or does Luke S. look like an overgrown millennial version of Christopher Robin from Winnie the Pooh? Google it. Once you see it, you can’t unsee it.

Luke S. is definitely one to watch on this season of The Bachelorette, but for all of the wrong reasons. Here’s everything you need to know about this dude:

His first impression was gross

We first met Luke S. on After the Final Rose where he was introduced to Hannah for the first time—and let’s just say, things got super gross. He appeared pretty normal in the first few seconds, despite his suit that looked like it belonged to Pat Sajak from Wheel of Fortune (no offence, Pat). Then things took a turn for the worse when he proceeded to say something completely inappropriate to Hannah, which truthfully should have been called out by host Chris Harrison.

“I know you’re from Alabama and I don’t go down south often, but for you, I’d go down anytime,” he said.

What is this, Magic Mike? Needless to say, it didn’t go over well with Bachelorette viewers. One commenter on The Bachelorette‘s official Facebook page said, “I’m only here to see how many people talk about the horrific way [Luke S.] made a first impression on national television in a sexual innuendo and failed miserably.” The argument that the cringy opening line was a result of nerves can’t be made either. Based on his confidence level in the delivery, we can tell he had been rehearsing it in the mirror from the night before. Ugh!

Once upon a time…he was a model

Luke S. couldn’t let his classic Leave it to Beaver looks go to waste. A few pictures on his Facebook page throw back to the days of his modelling career in 2010. The pics are reminiscent of an Avon catalogue circa 1999. Basic AF.

Row, row, row your boat

There’s a chance that Luke S.’s rowing photo on Facebook was used by Aunt Becky or some other overzealous and wealthy parents to get their kid into one of the Ivy League schools that were caught up in the admission scandal earlier this year. He was also on the flag football team in university, and has the pics to prove it.

But on the upside…

One thing that Luke S. actually has going for him that may give him an advantage over some of the other contestants is that he has a real career. According to his LinkedIn account, he attended George Washington University and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science and art history. He worked as a staff assistant for the U.S. House of Representatives for just over two years and is now working as a fundraising consultant for a political firm on behalf of the Democrats. Sounds legit. In the past, we’ve seen some ridiculous titles, that TBH aren’t even jobs. Just a reminder, Season 10 Bachelorette contestant J.J. O’Brien’s career title was a “pantsapreneur.” What does that even mean?