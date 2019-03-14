All the Dudes Vying for Hannah’s Heart on The Bachelorette

ABC truly never lets us rest when it comes to the Bachelor franchise. Before we knew it, Colton jumped the fence, found love with Cassie, Hannah B. became the next Bachelorette and Chris Harrison trotted out the first five of her 33 guys during After the Final Rose. Pretty soon, we’ll be watching Demi make every other woman in Paradise cry.

But, let’s not get ahead of ourselves. We still have to get through Hannah’s interactions with her remaining suitors—which promise to include many awkward moments—in order to see if she’ll have more luck than Colton and actually get engaged by the end of her season.

Until Season 15 of The Bachelorette begins, we have the pleasure of getting an advanced look at the 33 men who will be gracing the Bachelor mansion with their presence and fighting for Hannah’s heart. What we know so far: there are lots of blondes with blue eyes (classic), there are lots of bad outfits and no one is ancient, ie. over the age of 33.

Click through to see all The Bachelorette contenders 2019 is bringing us. We may not have roses to give out, but here are some of our first impressions of Hannah’s crop of men.

Ben G., 30

(Photo: ABC) Ben G., 30 Have you seen that 40 Year Old Virgin promo shot where Steve Carrell is hopefully looking into the distance? Ben has.

The Bachelorette premieres on Monday, May 13.