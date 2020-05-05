Don't Worry, You'll Have a New Bachelor Series to Binge This Summer

Nothing can keep The Bachelor franchise down, not even a global pandemic. For those in Bach Nation who’ve been fearful that the spread of COVID-19—and the fact that everyone is currently quarantining in order to flatten the curve—would affect their rotation of Bach franchise shows, fear not, because we are *officially* getting a new Bachelor series this summer.

Read this next: Clare Crawley Is the Newest Bachelorette!

The newest show from the mega-franchise, titled: The Bachelor: The Most Unforgettable—Ever!, is set to premiere on June 8. And before you get too worried that a new season potentially means new contestants and leads literally risking their lives and health to film (or that it’s another musical series), don’t worry; because we can assure you that no one was harmed in the filming of this series. That’s because the 10-episode show isn’t shooting anything new; instead the new ABC series will dust off some of our oldest and most cherished (a.k.a most scandalous) moments in Bachelor history to replay and discuss. So, we can *fully* expect to re-live that cringe-inducing hour of TV in which lead Arie Luyendyck Jr. broke up with fiancée Becca Kufrin ON CAMERA and then proceeded to follow her around their rented home for legit an hour. It was *a lot* to watch once, so cannot wait for that!

Read this next: Peter Kraus Turned Down The Bachelor Three Times

According to Cosmopolitan, this trip down memory lane will (of course) be hosted by Chris Harrison—from the driveway of the Bach mansion, no less! With Harrison and necessary crew members practising safe social distancing. The show will also include interviews with former leads and contestants via virtual chats, so expect some new gossip and BTS secrets to be revealed! (Plus, Bachelorette-in-waiting Clare Crawley will be making an appearance!)

Well Bach Nation, it’s happening! Now all we have to do is make it through Listen To Your Heart…