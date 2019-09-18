A Comprehensive Guide to Peter Weber's Bachelor Contestants

Well, it’s that time of year again. Season 24 of The Bachelor is upon us, and this season the franchise is taking love to new heights—the sky! On the finale of Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise, the powers that be (ie: Chris Harrison) made the announcement Bachelor nation has been waiting for with bated breath. Season 24’s Bachelor is *drum roll* Peter Weber, a.k.a. Pilot Pete.

The California-based pilot first stole viewers hearts on Hannah’s season of The Bachelorette. He’s sweet, sincere, charitable and apparently kills it in a windmill (like, over and over and over again). Oh, and his family is also seriously adorable. So that’s a bonus, too.

He may not be the Bachelor we asked for or necessarily wanted (*ahem* Mike *ahem*), but he’s the Bachelor we got.

With filming for the season starting at the end of September, there’s still a while to go before we get to see any of the action go down in January 2020. But until then, the franchise has graced us with the most important knowledge of all: the 33 women Peter will be dating. Here, all the ladies who are vying to win(dmill) his heart. And you better believe there’s a pageant queen or three amongst them.

Keep checking in as we update with more info, and place your bets on which contestant will exit the limo in a full-on windmill costume. Our money’s on one of the (many) gals from Texas.