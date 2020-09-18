Sorry, But We Don't Need Another Bachelor Podcast

You know that old saying about beating a dead horse? It’s graphic and horrible, but can refer to that special kind of torture when a person continuously, endlessly talks about a subject past when it’s no longer fruitful or relevant. It also refers to the Bachelor franchise and its alums because they legit don’t know when to quit. On September 17, Season 14 Bachelorette and Season 5 Bachelor in Paradise alum Joe Amabile announced that he’s launching a new podcast alongside Tayshia Adams (from Season 23 of The Bachelor and Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise) and Hannah Ann Sluss (from Season 24 of The Bachelor). Click Bait, the trio’s new venture which is set to premiere on October 1, promises to “dissect the wildest, most ridiculous and bizarre headlines of the week in pop culture, breaking down all the clickbait so you don’t have to,” all with a new celebrity guest each week.

Which is nice, but also, who even asked for this? While Grocery Store Joe (as Amabile is affectionately known) will always be a precious angel to myself and Bachelor nation, he is honestly the *last* person I want breaking down my pop culture news. Sorry Bach nation, but we 100% do not need this podcast. Here’s why:

The premise of the Click Bait podcast is…murky

Off the bat, my first question is: What is this podcast even about? On first read, because Click Bait is marketed as a Bachelor nation podcast and features Bachelor franchise alum, one would assume that the headlines and stories being dissected would be ~about~ Bachelor nation; but no. The content of the weekly podcast seems to be breaking down *all* pop culture clickbait headlines. Which leads to many questions, like: How is this going to work? Are they going to feature celebs who are the subject of said weekly clickbait headlines? And if so, how much will these co-host actually authentically reveal?!

Read this next: Bachelor Contestants Fall In Love In 2 Months—How Realistic Is That?

Are they going to cover pop culture as in Lady Gaga’s latest song release, or will they “dissect bizarre headlines” like the allegations of child sex trafficking aimed at Wayfair or the ludicrous theory that singer Katy Perry is actually murdered toddler JonBenét Ramsay? And also, how are—honestly—F-list celebs getting access to legit celebrities to appear on the pod? So many questions.

The Click Bait hosts legit have no authority

Which leads us to one of the biggest questions of all: Who decided Bachelor nation—and specifically these three people in Bachelor nation—were the ones to take on a pop culture podcast about content outside of The Bachelor? Because they really don’t have that much authority on the subject matter, aside from sometimes being a part of some Bach-related clickbait headlines. An entire podcast in which Amabile—a former grocery store owner—talks about deli meat or reviews Chicago deep dish pizzas? Now *that* I would listen to, because it would feel authentic!

Not to be rude, but at this point all Hannah Ann is known for is dragging ex-fiancée Peter Weber in the press and growing out her hair.

Read this next: Kaitlyn Bristowe Has Officially Won The Bachelor

And also, we’re just oversaturated with Bachelor nation content

Finally, we really don’t need this podcast for one important reason—we already have so much Bachelor content to consume! The franchise has already given birth to *several* podcasts alone, including Kaitlyn Bristowe’s Off the Vine, Help! I Suck at Dating with Jared and Dean and Bachelor Happy Hour with Becca Kufrin and Rachel Lindsay. These podcasts have at least one of two things in common: they’re related to the Bachelor franchise or themes found in the shows (like how difficult dating is), or fans have a serious emotional investment in these hosts (like Bristowe, Kufrin and Lindsay)—something that Click Bait really doesn’t have either of. As content creator Alexandra Nikolajev (@lexniko) noted in an Instagram Stories round-up on September 17 about the newest podcast, “Idk why but I feel like it’s the beginning of the end for Bachelor Nation.”

Elaborating on her reasoning, Nikolajev pointed to several factors, like the fact that Bachelor contestants are clearly no longer really coming on the show for love and past contestants continue to take up space where it doesn’t really work, not to mention that the podcast’s premise feels so artificial.

“I think audiences will just fatigue from the overload of content,” Nikolajev writes. Not to mention the fact that “with fresher, funnier, less famous people” on shows like Love Island and Too Hot to Handle, “I think there’s more than enough options now whereas they didn’t have as much competition in the past.”

Read this next: Hannah Ann, Please Stop Dragging Peter Weber Now

Sorry Grocery Store Joe, but this is one headline I won’t be clicking on.