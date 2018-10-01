Jillian Harris Welcomes Baby #2 + All the Adorbs Bachelor Nation Babies!

Not every couple that shacks up in Bachelor Nation gets hitched (or even always stays together for very long once the cameras stop rolling), but there are some super sweet families that have blossomed from the reality show couplings. From the longest-running Bachelor couple ever, Trista and Ryan, and their two kiddos, to former Bachelorette Emily Maynard’s brand-new son (her fourth little one!), here are all the cutest Bachelor babies that will def make you go awwwwwww.

(Photo: Instagram/@jillian.harris) Jillian Harris and Justin Pasutto It’s another Bach baby! Canadian Bachelorette-alum Jillian Harris has welcomed her second child with husband Justin Pasutto. “Welcome sweet Annie,” the former Bachelorette captioned an Instagram photo. “@justinpasutto best date night ever… a little golf, a little party in the delivery room, a little push, and a new little one to love!” In an Instagram story, Harris revealed the meaning behind the newborn’s cute moniker.“Her name is Annie, after my dad’s mom,” she explained in the story. The couple are already parents to two-year-old Leo George. Welcome to the world, Annie!