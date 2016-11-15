Lust. Envy. Greed. Sloth. Anger. Gluttony. Those six deadly sins aren’t going to get you anywhere good—but the seventh just might. Pride is the sin you need to succeed, says Jessica Tracy in her new book Take Pride: Why the Deadliest Sin Holds the Secret to Human Success.

“There’s a misconception that pride is bad and should be avoided,” says the psych prof from University of British Columbia. “But it’s actually what motivates us and we wouldn’t be pushed to achieve without it.”

Pride is the key to attaining status, power and prestige in the workplace —the secret lies in learning how to harness it. For Global Entrepreneurship Week, Tracy shares four ways to turn pride into your biggest asset.