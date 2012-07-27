Talbots Bridal Collection: Bridesmaids, Mother of the Bride & More

An elegant and classic line-up of dresses and separates for the wedding party

1

1 of 24

Previous
Next
Photo Courtesy of Talbots

Talbots Bridal: Bridesmaids, Mother of the Bride & More

Previous
Next

Introducing the FLARE Morning Fix App

FLARE - Daily Fix App

Download FLARE Morning Fix—our new daily app—for fresh hits of fashion, beauty, health, sex, relationships, work and culture, plus shoppable outfit inspo! Find it on the App Store and Google Play.

Google Play Store
Apple App Store

One comment on “Talbots Bridal Collection: Bridesmaids, Mother of the Bride & More

  1. How can I purchase #5 of 24 sheath dress with open duster coat?

    Reply

Leave a comment

Sign in to comment.

Resources