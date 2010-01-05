LOVE BANDS: ALTERNATIVE ENGAGEMENT RINGS

Break with tradition with a unique wedding band or coloured stone

1

1 of 10

Previous
Next

ring 1

Chanel “Ruban 1932” 3.01ct cushion-cut diamond set in 18kt white gold ring, $270,000. 1-800-550-0005.

Previous
Next

Introducing the FLARE Morning Fix App

FLARE - Daily Fix App

Download FLARE Morning Fix—our new daily app—for fresh hits of fashion, beauty, health, sex, relationships, work and culture, plus shoppable outfit inspo! Find it on the App Store and Google Play.

Google Play Store
Apple App Store

One comment on “LOVE BANDS: ALTERNATIVE ENGAGEMENT RINGS

  1. I really got into this post. I found it very interesting and loaded with unique points of interest. I like to digest material that makes me wonder. ThanksThank you for writing this great content.

    http://www.blah.com

    Reply

Leave a comment

Sign in to comment.

Resources