RENEWING YOUR WEDDING VOWS IS THE NEW DIVORCE

It seems renewing your vows is the new divorce in Tinseltown. First it was former FLARE cover girl Heidi Klum and Seal’s yearly renewal then JLo and Mariah Carey got in on the action with their men. And now it seems Scar-Jo and Ryan Reynolds have jumped on the wedding wagon. Married not even two years, the save the date cards have reportedly gone out for an intimate ceremony marking their second anniversary this September.

Despite busy schedules and rumoured troubles, it seems this A-list couple is still going strong—Sandra Bullock kisses and all!