Prince William and Kate Middleton Reveal Their Wedding Carriage

With the Royal Wedding only a little over a month away, the St. James Palace has recently revealed the couple’s transportation for the big day.

After the Westminster Abbey ceremony, William and Kate will exit in a 1902 State Landau horse-drawn carriage. The open-topped ride will take them along the processional route to their Buckingham Palace reception, followed by four other horse-drawn carriages carrying the wedding party and the rest of the Royal Family. The couple will arrive at the ceremony separately, Kate in a Rolls Royce Phantom IV.

This carriage may look familiar–it’s the same vehicle that carried Prince Charles to St. Paul’s Cathedral for his wedding to Diana Spencer in 1981. (The couple also rode in the carriage together, along the processional route, after exchanging their vows.) Today, however, Queen Elizabeth II most often uses this royal vessel to meet with foreign dignitaries in London.

And if it rains? Contingency plans have also been announced: the couple will travel to the royal reception in the Glass Coach, which carried Diana to Westminster Abbey 30 years ago.