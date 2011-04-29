Canadian Fashion Insiders Sound Off On Kate’s Dress

We have heard from Sarah Burton, creative director of the house of McQueen and designer of Kate Middleton’s dress, but what do Canada’s leading fashion insiders think? From it’s impact on the McQueen label to how Kate’s dress will change the bridal industry, here’s a look at what fashion notables are saying:

Lisa Tant, Editor-in-Chief / Associate Publisher of FLARE

“McQueen himself never stood on ceremony for anyone–and is believed to have scrawled an obscenity in the lining of one of Prince Charles’ Saville Row suits. He may not have even agreed to design the gown if he were still alive. It would show that Kate is an independent thinker, fashion forward and a bit of a rebel. For Sarah Burton, it makes the McQueen label “hers,” no longer in his shadow and rockets the house to a new global level.”

Barbara Atkin, Vice President of Fashion Direction at Holt Renfrew

“The Dress… pure, simple and romantic conveying the grandeur of Victorian tradition with the artistic vision of Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen!”

Mosha Lundström-Halbert, Associate Editor of Fashion News at FLARE

“Gorgeous…The long lace sleeves evoking Grace Kelly, the ombré lace detail at the bottom—it’s classic, but also clean. What I find incredibly stunning is the lace appliquéd on top of the white gazar on her pleated skirt. It has the grandeur that is suitable for this occasion. But at the same time, it really feels of the moment. I definitely think it suits her style. She has an athletic figure and she prefers crisp lines. This dress is beautifully structured, but isn’t overwhelming her. So many brides make that mistake.”

Sarah Houston, Bridal Designer

“The secrecy, the glamour, it was truly wonderful seeing Kate dressed in McQueen. Although many of our gowns are adorned with straps I think her long-sleeved design is simply divine. I sense the trend will be seen throughout the UK immediately but we may need to wait a full season in order to see it come to North America. Sleeves offer more opportunity for embellishment in design, and this certainly fulfills the European aesthetic.”

Kirk Pickersgill and Stephen Wong, Designers of Greta Constantine

“We thought she looked exquisite like a princess should, however the dress did not scream McQueen. We see more Grace Kelly than Kate…”