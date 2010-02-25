BLOCH BALLET FLATS

You love your bridesmaids, and adore your flower girls. So why the heck are you forcing them to wear hideously uncomfortable shoes on your big day? Avoid an altar-cation with Bloch’s new collection of ballet flats. There’s no cutting into heels, rubbing blisters, or breaking in period — just heaven for their feet. And yes, they look as fetching as they feel. Choose from metallic, leather and satin in a wide arrange of colours. Did we mention they’re under $200 bucks a pop? Makes you want to pick up your own pair to dance the night away.

Call 1-800-335-7268 for availability.