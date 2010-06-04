BEST FOOT FORWARD

Weddings are hard work. From dress shopping to decorating, your feet go through a lot. Spoil them with Che Bella’s recently launched Red Door service and indulge your hardest working body parts.

Thursday to Saturday nights the Toronto spa transforms into Red Door offering 45-minute treatments that will take your feet from tired and tarnished to truly relaxed. A hot foot soak leads into a therapeutic leg and foot massage all within their beachy space. The laidback atmosphere allows you to mentally checkout as you watch HBO, blab with BFFs, or cuddle with your beau. For wedding parties, private rooms and group rates are available. Especially great for those looking to calm a few pressure points at once.

Red Door services are offered Thursday to Saturday night 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. 416-485-1225.