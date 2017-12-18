We Play “Sleigh or Nay” with Jordyn Woods—and It Will Make You LOL

‘Tis the season for fancy dresses, drinking champagne and playing fun games with your fave celebs! While It-girl Jordyn Woods was in Toronto promoting her second collection with Addition Elle, we took the opportunity to get her insider opinion on all things fashion, beauty and the holiday season by playing “Sleigh or Nay.”

But before we found out what she thought of men wearing turtlenecks, we got the scoop on her new collection. This time around, the clothing has a very athleisure and streetwear vibe to it. “All the pieces are super comfy and super wearable,” says Jordyn. “You can dress them up or dress them down.” Her fave pieces? The varsity jacket and the comfy “Love” sweater, natch.

To see the full collection, visit AdditionElle.com. To have a good LOL, watch the video of Jordyn playing Sleigh or Nay below.

