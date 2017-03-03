Last episode, we covered the top five things Briony gets trolled about. In Part 2 of our Anti-Bullying Day Special, writer Scaachi Koul joins us on the #BrionysTeenyTiny couch to chat about her v. harrowing experiences with Internet trolls, and why we need to start calling cyber-bullying for what it really is: harassment and abuse. Whether it's the trolls who pivot from insulting her to asking her out or delving into the sad motivation behind insulting strangers on the Internet, we cover it all. PS: Love Scaachi? Her v. funny book One Day We'll All Be Dead And None of This Will Matter (true, tho) is out March 7!