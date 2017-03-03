Sammy Rawal | FLARE for the Arts

A DJ, a digital artist, a music video director. Sammy Rawal is a modern-day Renaissance man who comes by his musical influences honestly and sees beats as colours, shapes and movements that inform his art. Just don’t expect to see him on the dancefloor. “I consider myself to be a really terrible dancer so I love living vicariously through watching people dance and move.”

