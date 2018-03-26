Hold Onto Your Heart Because Queer Eye Is Getting a Second Season

I don’t think a press release has ever made me simultaneously want to scream “YAS!” and weep at the same time—but the Netflix email that just dropped into my inbox has accomplished just that.

Get ready because the Fab Five are returning for a second season of Queer Eye!

Queer Eye, the Netflix reboot of the original 2003 makeover show Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, seriously won our hearts with its ability to punch you right in the feels (in the best possible way), each and every episode. Whether it was episode one’s Tom Jackson learning to see himself as the beautiful human that he is or devout Christian Bobby Camp opening his heart to the LGBTQ experience, Queer Eye showed audiences that this reboot was much more than a good haircut and new furniture. And it sounds like we’re in more heartwarming moments in Season 2.

A post shared by T A N . F R A N C E (@tanfrance) on Mar 26, 2018 at 10:09am PDT

Netflix announced that in the new season, the Fab Five (Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown, Tan France and Montreal-born Antoni Porowski,) are all returning and just like in the first season, each episode will tackle both fashion faux pas and social issues. According to the press release, Season 2 will touch on everything from LGBTQ rights to how to make the best farm-to-table guacamole (clearly Porowski is sticking to his love of all things avocado).

Season *Cue theme song* @jkrietemeyer A post shared by Antoni Porowski (@antoni) on Mar 26, 2018 at 9:49am PDT

Queer Eye isn’t the only show getting a second season. Docu-series Drug Lords, Dope, The Toys That Made Us and LOL-worthy baking competition Nailed It! are all returning with new seasons soon.

“These series are indicative of what we’re trying to accomplish for Netflix unscripted: working with world-class producers to create the best unscripted shows on television,” said Bela Bajaria, vice president of content for Netflix. “These series elevate the genre with innovative takes on familiar formats. They deliver immersive and nuanced stories. They elicit so many emotions from viewers, from tears of laughter to tears of joy—and that’s just Queer Eye.”

The official date for when Queer Eye will be returning to Netflix has not yet been released, but you can best believe that we’ll be watching Season 1 on repeat until then.

