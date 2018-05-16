Reminder: Priyanka Chopra Is Not the Only Option to Play Ms Marvel

Not all heroes wear capes, or are of the same religious and ethnic background. And from the sounds of it, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is *finally* going to reflect that.

In a recent interview with BBC, Marvel president Kevin Feige confirmed that a movie about Muslim superhero Ms. Marvel is “definitely sort of in the works.” “We have plans for that once we’ve introduced Captain Marvel to the world,” said Feige.

Marvel is planning to do Miss Marvel after Captain Marvel y’all Muslims. Prepare to finally be represented. pic.twitter.com/SKFofLDmBt — R O D Y IW SPOILERS (@StaarksHeart) May 12, 2018

Quick primer in case you aren’t familiar: Ms. Marvel, Marvel’s first Muslim superhero, was introduced to comic book fans in 2013. By day, she’s Kamala Khan, a Pakistani-American high school student from New Jersey. But when trouble strikes, Kamala becomes Ms. Marvel, a superhero capable of shrinking, stretching and shapeshifting (and smashing stigma about Muslim women).

K so basically, Ms. Marvel is total badass and fans are stoked to see this character added to the Marvel Universe.

If we get Ms Marvel I will cry with happiness. A Muslim superhero on screen? A Muslim girl superhero? — Sarah Shaffi (@sarahshaffi) May 12, 2018

Squealing! I love #MsMarvel Kamala Khan. They better get a fantastic team behind this. https://t.co/PlmO35XAA8 — Farrah Khan (@farrah_khan) May 12, 2018

Even celebs were jumping at the chance to get involved. Based on the tweets, we may be in for a screenplay co-written by Mindy Kaling, Riz Ahmed and Kumail Nanjiani and Ms Marvel’s OG creators G. Willow Wilson and Sana Amanat.

Riz! I am obsessed with this comic book, I’ve read them all. I love Kamala Khan. https://t.co/f3PevhfUzv — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) May 16, 2018

P.S. if we bamboozled then into commissioning us we would just hand the pen over to @GWillowWilson on the sly OBVIOUSLY, let her and @MiniB622 call all the shots https://t.co/tVaKeJeC7i — Riz Ahmed (@rizmc) May 16, 2018

But this is where things took a turn. As the news spread, people began speculating about who should play Ms. Marvel and one name emerged as a fan favourite: Priyanka Chopra.

We are here for Priyanka chopra playing the role. You can take all of my money @priyankachopra pic.twitter.com/mBdCnDGbU8 — Sheza (@Shezaahmed17) May 12, 2018

They need to cast @priyankachopra as Kamala Khan. She is extremely talented and would fit perfectly for the role pic.twitter.com/DTLftV8byR — Sheza (@Shezaahmed17) May 12, 2018

First, let me state for the record: I am a Priyanka Chopra fan. I’ve cheered when she broke barriers in Hollywood after becoming an absolute superstar in Bollywood. And since Chopra did voice the Ms Marvel a video game, which was released in 2016, I can understand, to some degree, why people are rooting for her to be cast as Kamala. But at the same time, it’s important to remember that when it comes to boss brown women, Chopra is not the only option.

Yes, the dearly departed TV series Quantico demonstrated that Chopra can kick serious ass in a lead role (though anyone who has seen Mary Kom already knew that). But let’s not forget, Kamala is supposed to be a teen. As youthful as Chopra may look, casting a 35-year-old as a high school student is a bit of a stretch.

People saying that Priyanka Chopra should play Miss Marvel.

What the F guys. kamala is 16 years old. She clearly needs a representation close to that age. So stop suggesting Priyanka cuz It’s definitely a NO GO. pic.twitter.com/S8cLZtuGUt — R O D Y IW SPOILERS (@StaarksHeart) May 12, 2018

Many fans also pointed out that Kamala’s family is meant to be from Pakistan, so if Marvel is aiming for true representation (which it should be) the actor taking on this role should be Pakistani-American, not from India. Because, as a reminder, not all brown people are the same.

This is awesome but fans need to stop suggesting Priyanka Chopra. Sure she voiced the character in a game but we need a Pakistani actress around the same age as Tom Holland. No actress comes to mind but I trust Marvel to not screw this up after the Dr. Strange issue. #MsMarvel https://t.co/okKNY8tKtA — Vishhal B (@vbhatt08) May 13, 2018

dont get me wrong i love priyanka chopra. but its fucked up that everyone wants an INDIAN actress to play a PAKISTANI marvel character yet india has banned literally anything and everything pakistani from bollywood. — urwah (@BATMANlAC) May 14, 2018

But tbh, the biggest issue that I have with this fancasting isn’t Chopra’s age or her background, it’s the idea that Chopra needs to be the go-to for any and all brown girl roles. She clearly isn’t the ‘best’ choice, she is just the only one that comes to mind—and that’s a problem. The fact that it’s tough to think of young Pakistani-American actors on the fly should be an indication that we need to give these actors greater opportunities. Really, what we need is more POCs in Hollywood in general, not more roles being constantly filled by the same people.

Ms. Marvel represents a huge opportunity for a whole segment of the population to *finally* see themselves as heroes. Here’s hoping that Marvel will use their powers wisely.

