Never Forget: Miranda Was the Best Damn Character on SATC

Probably one of the best shows ever—the one we still secretly binge watch with a bottle of wine on a Saturday night—ended 14 years ago (!) and the news that Cynthia Nixon, the powerhouse behind our all-time fave character ever, Miranda Hobbes, was running for governor of New York brought on some serious SATC nostalgia. Because duh—we’re Mirandas here at FLARE. It always seemed so incredibly wrong that everyone wanted to be a Carrie, because TBH, Carrie kind of sucked, no? Here are all the reasons we all should have been rooting for this sassy redhead all along.

1. She was a total boss

She bought a gorgeous apartment by herself early in the series. And lets face it: buying a Manhattan apartment on your own at 35 is pretty damn impressive.

2. She also never apologized for her incredibly successful career

(Which, BTW, she would never jeopardize for a guy, something we can’t say for some of the other girls… ahem, Carrie).

Plus, remember when Steve made like a fraction of her salary and she didn’t care at all?

3. She enjoyed talking about things other than boyfriends

I.e. basically all Carrie, Charlotte and Samantha ever wanted to talk about.

While Miranda got a lot of satisfaction from gabbing about guys (and provided us with years of insight), she also had a serious side and enjoyed more intellectual discussions, something the other girls often lacked.

4. She had no shame in her eating habits

See: her eating Chinese food in her sweats multiple nights a week. And, of course, her all-time high–eating garbage cake.

We can relate.

5. She was always there for her friends, no matter how much they effed up (ahem, again Carrie)

6. But she was also bitterly truthful with them, and we loved that

Miranda was the one who told Carrie what we all wanted to scream at our TVs: how ridiculous she became when she was with Big.

7. She was a romance realist

Unlike Charlotte, running around like a boy-crazed maniac and dying to make a connection with anyone who looked like possible husband material, Miranda kept shit real.

8. She had a schedule, and she always stuck to it

Truthfully, it’s probs why she was so successful. Don’t we all wish we had the guts to tell a guy “OK, half an hour of cuddling tops, then we’re done”? Miranda did it.

9. She knew exactly how to deal with those annoying cat-calling construction workers

“All talk and no action” was the only acceptable response.

10. She didn’t need to be dolled up every second of the day

This little number was the reason behind one of the best scenes ever. Miranda running away from an ex-BF with his new GF, looking like this. It still makes us LOL.

11. But she didn’t care because she knew she wasn’t put on this earth to be a girly girl.

That’s totes OK, Miranda, you do you.

12. Case in point: She opted out of the traditional white wedding dress.

“We have a child—the jig is up.”

So if you’re a Miranda, cheers to you—you’ve know what’s up all along.

