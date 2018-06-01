14 LGBTQ TV Shows & Movies to Binge on Netflix During Pride Month

When Pride rolls around, our schedules are seriously jam-packed. From the pool parties to the parades and all of the other must-attend festivities across Canada, we’re here to tell you that it is totally okay to take the night off and bury yourself under your comforter. If you need a night in this Pride month, we did some serious research to round up 14 of our fave LGBTQ TV show and movies available on Netflix Canada. From our fave feel-good makeover show Queer Eye to the incredibly powerful documentary The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson about the famous African-American activist and drag queen, you’ll want to binge the whole list before Pride Month ends.

Please Like Me

Synopsis: After his girlfriend dumps him, 20-something Josh realizes he’s gay, beds an attractive acquaintance and moves in with his mom, who is dealing with depression.

Streaming: Yes

Why you should watch it: This award-winning quirky comedy, with dark undertones and some serious #realtalk about mental health, is refreshing and an easy weekend-long binge that will have you laughing and crying along with creator and star Josh Thomas. If you don’t tune in for the witty banter, definitely check this series out for Thomas’ on-screen and IRL dog, John, who totally steals the show.

Everything Sucks!

Synopsis: It’s 1996 in a town called Boring, where high school misfits in the AV and drama clubs brave the ups and downs of teenage life in the VHS era.

Streaming: Yes

Why you should watch it: You’ll feel major ’90s nostalgia from the soundtrack (Alanis Morissette! Weezer! Oasis!) to the clothing (slap bracelets, baby tees—the works), but most importantly, one of the comedy’s key storylines follows high school sophomore Kate as she explores her lesbian identity.

Queer Eye

Synopsis: An all-new “Fab Five” advise men on fashion, grooming, food, culture and design in this modern reboot of the Emmy Award-winning reality series.

Streaming: Yes for Season 1, Season 2 drops on June 15 (yaaas!)

Why you should watch it: Between Jonathan Van Ness’ GIF-worthy expressions (see: “can you believe?”) to Antoni Porowski’s infinite love of avocados, this feel-good makeover show needs to be watched with a box of kleenex to wipe away your happy tears. Tbh, the important conversations about race, gender and sexuality are reason enough to binge it, like ASAP.

Blue is the Warmest Color

Synopsis: Determined to fall in love, 15-year-old Adele is focused on boys. But it’s a blue-haired girl she meets on the street who really piques her interest. Soon, Adele is exploring her desire for girls as she negotiates her way to becoming a woman.

Streaming: Yes

Why you should watch it: This French film (which won the Palme d’Or award at the Cannes Film Festival in 2013) had its fair share of critique from the lesbian community for it’s patriarchal representation of Adele and Emma’s relationship, but the breathtaking cinematography and red-hot chemistry between actresses Léa Seydoux and Adèle Exarchopoulos is worth giving it a watch.

Paris Is Burning

Synopsis: This Sundance prize-winning documentary is an intimate portrait of 1980s Harlem drag balls: a world of fierce competition, sustenance, and survival.

Streaming: Yes

Why you should watch it: It truly feels like you’re stepping back in time while watching this raw and incredibly progressive film. You’ll appreciate how far drag has come *and* be moved by how these resilient queens fought for their identities, while finding a sense of community with each other.

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Synopsis: Celebrity drag queen RuPaul hosts this elimination-style reality contest that’s one part America’s Next Top Model and two parts fabulous.

Streaming: Yes, but only the first two seasons, but you can watch the full show here

Why you should watch it: Despite RuPaul’s offensive comments and his narrow representation of drag queens, this OTT reality show is truly iconic for so many reasons. From the hilarious queens that have us cry-laughing 24/7 (can we talk about Laganja Estranja’s iconic death drop for a quick sec?) to their equally outrageous costumes, there’s a reason this show is a hit with both LGBTQ viewers and allies.

The Danish Girl

Synopsis: In 1920s Denmark, married artists embark on a journey of unconditional love when the husband announces he is in fact a trans woman.

Streaming: Yes

Why you should watch it: The film’s telling of Lili Elbe’s tragic true story had some criticism from the trans community because of Eddie Redmayne’s (a cisgender man) portrayl of the trans artist, but nevertheless, Elbe’s trailblazing journey of self discovery is worth giving this biopic a watch—but bring a pack of tissues OK? Trust, you’ll need it.

Cherry Pop

Synopsis: When the headliner at a drag bar refuses to perform, a young newcomer makes his debut while backstabbing queens fling insults behind the curtain.

Streaming: Yes

Why you should watch it: This laugh-out-loud comedy, starring Caldwell Tidicue, a.k.a Bob The Drag Queen, is wildly outlandish and will have fans of RuPaul’s Drag Race hooked until the very end. If you’re in the mood for something lighthearted and equally extra (in the best way possible), this film is a must-binge.

Sense8

Synopsis: From the creators of The Matrix and Babylon 5 comes this tense series in which eight people can telepathically experience each other’s lives.

Streaming: Yes for Seasons 1-2, the feature-length series finale drops June 8

Why you should watch it: The show scores major points for trans representation with director and co-creator Lana Wachowski, who wrote the character of Nomi Marks off of her personal experiences as a trans woman. Plus, Nomi is *actually* played by a trans actress (the ridiculously talented Jamie Clayton), which is often a rarity in the entertainment industry. And don’t even get us started on Marks and her girlfriend Amanita (Freema Agyeman) who are freakin’ adorable and have us like:

Carol

Synopsis: A wealthy married woman and a female department store clerk begin a forbidden affair in the 1950s that leads to both heartache and liberating joy.

Streaming: Yes

Why you should watch it: This period romance beautifully captures the passionate romance between Therese Belivet (Rooney Mara) and Carol Aird (Cate Blanchette), where their deepest desires are found in each other. If you don’t watch the film for their beautiful chemistry, watch it for the vintage costumes and stunning cinematography by director Todd Haynes.

The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson

Synopsis: As she fights the tide of violence against trans women, activist Victoria Cruz probes the suspicious 1992 death of her friend Marsha P. Johnson.

Streaming: Yes

Why you should watch it: This chilling documentary reexamines the death of LGBTQ activist and self-identified drag queen Marsha P. Johnson and sheds light on the systematic violence against trans women today. Johnson was known as “the Rosa Parks of the LGBT movement” because of her tireless activism for the queer community throughout her life, from the Stonewall riots to her suspicious death.

Orange Is The New Black

Synopsis: A privileged New Yorker ends up in a women’s prison when a past crime catches up with her in this Emmy-winning series from the creator of Weeds.

Streaming: Yes

Why you should watch it: From Alex and Piper’s on-and-off-again relationship to Sophia’s struggles as a Black trans woman who was jailed trying to pay for her gender reassignment surgery, this popular drama offers a multi-dimensional representation of LGBTQ women (yaaas!). Plus, we still think about how smokin’ hot Stella Carlin (played by Ruby Rose) is *swoons*. Ugh, that wink tho!

Alex Strangelove

Synopsis: High school senior Alex Truelove is on a mission to lose his virginity, much to the excitement of his patient girlfriend and rowdy friends.

Streaming: Drops June 18

Why you should watch it: This heartwarming coming-of-age comedy promises to be equally relatable as it is downright hilarious. This film reminds us of Love, Simon with its loveable main character navigating his sexuality—but Alex Strangelove appears to be a lot more ramped up in the sex department which we are *here* for.

To Each, Her Own (Les Goûts et les couleurs)

Synopsis: Just as Simone works up the courage to tell her conservative Jewish family she’s a lesbian, she finds herself attracted to a male Senegalese chef.

Streaming: Drops June 24

Why you should watch it: The trailer has yet to drop, but there is already SO much anticipation for this quirky French romantic comedy. We are v. curious to find out how the film will tackle topics of religion and sexuality as Simone navigates her sexual identity.

Related:

What’s Coming (and Going) on Netflix Canada in June 2018

Shows to Binge on Netflix Canada—Like Altered Carbon, the Sci-Fi Show for Peeps Who Hate Sci-Fi

The Best Pride Events Across Canada to Spread the Love