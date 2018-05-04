Kris Jenner Admits Even *She* Is Finding It Hard to Keep Up With the Kardashians RN



Kris Jenner is well-known for masterfully controlling the narratives about each member of the Kardashian and Jenner fam—but it’s recently become clear that she doesn’t have the same effect on the men in her daughters’ lives.

Between the video footage of Tristan Thompson cheating on a then-very pregnant Khloé Kardashian, closely followed by Kanye West going on a Twitter spree that involved everything from pro-Trump messages to saying that slavery was a choice, I can only imagine what family dinners at the Kardashian household have been like lately.

After keeping mum about both scandals (see what I did there?), Jenner appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to clear the air—kind of.

The Tristan Thompson situation was “very unexpected”

When DeGeneres raised the issue of Thompson’s infidelity, Jenner admitted that the family was just as shocked as the fans. But rather than dish about Thompson, Jenner expertly turned the conversation to Khloé, tearing up about how strong her daughter has been through the ordeal. “Khloe is ah-mazing. I’m so proud of that kid. I get choked up because she’s such a good mom,” said Jenner, adding that her daughter is solely concentrating on baby True right now.

I mean, it should be no surprise that Jenner gave an answer worthy of a politician, but DeGeneres pressed a bit further—noting that aside from concerns about the family’s image and not spoiling future episodes of KUWTK, she is also a mother that watched something awful happen to her daughter.

“You must have been furious,” said DeGeneres.

“I think we do what we always do and that’s spring into action with love, and we all hopped on a plane and flew to Cleveland,” responded Jenner. “I’m there to support my kids no matter what happens and I just do the best I can, just like anybody else would for their family.”

She’s going to let Kanye explain himself when he’s ready

While Jenner was on The Ellen DeGeneres show to promote the new Bumble Bizz app, the host had to address the elephant in the room. DeGeneres said that since Jenner isn’t the spokesperson for the family—which is tbh, debatable—she was only going to ask her two questions about the rapper: What’s going on? And, is he OK?

“I think that anything he does—and I think this is important to say—is that he always does things with really good intentions so I’m going to let him explain himself when [he’s] ready,” said Jenner. “And I just keep rolling on, trying to keep up with the Kardashians.”

Jenner told DeGeneres that the amount of recent Kardashian news has been a lot, even for her.

“I wake up and I need a vodka,” Jenner said, laughing. “I can’t keep up.”

Editors note: She did not answer DeGeneres’ second q and we are v. disappointed.

Not everything she says is true

While she didn’t reveal a ton of new information about her daughters’ problematic partners, Jenner did admit to one thing: what she says in interviews is not necessarily true. In talking about the ever-expanding Kardashian clan, DeGeneres noted that Jenner is “so good at lying about them” citing the fact that the momager led her to believe Kylie Jenner was not pregnant. (*Spoiler alert* Kylie was deffo pregnant and recently gave birth to her insanely cute daughter Stormi.)

“Do you ever confuse your lies?” asked DeGeneres, noting that Jenner has to keep track of what she’s telling interviewers versus what’s going to be shown on Keeping Up with the Kardashians versus what the eff is actually going on IRL.

“I pretty much lead a very confusing life,” Jenner said. “I’m confused at all times so I just kind of mumble along and hopefully you’ll believe it.”

Well, at least we’re not the only ones struggling to keep up with this fam.

