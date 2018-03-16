Everything We Love About Jersey Shore Is Back—Including Wild Snooki

Call the cabs because the Jersey Shore crew is headed to Miami Beach!

MTV just dropped a seriously AH-MA-ZING trailer for the upcoming reality series Jersey Shore Family Vacation—and it is giving us serious throwback vibes. Airing on April 5 with the original Shore cast of Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio, Ronnie “RAH-NEEE” Ortiz-Magro, Vinny Guadagnino, Deena Cortese and MAYBE Angelina Pivarnick, the reunion looks like it’s going to be hella entertaining and even wilder than before. (Sadly Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola won’t be returning, sigh.)

In the clip, it’s clear that the party-hard crew is up to their old tricks, including binge-drinking, clubbing, tanning and fist-pumping—but this time in a swanky vacation house in Miami Beach. The show also looks a lot more exciting than that lame lunch reunion they filmed back in August. As DJ Pauly D eloquently puts it in the trailer: “We’re going harder than we’ve ever gone before.”

But some things have changed since Jersey Shore wrapped in 2012. Ronnie is about to become a dad, Snooki, JWoww and DJ Pauly D all have kids, The Situation is sober (and might be heading to prison), Deena is married, and Vinny, well, he’s pretty much the same. It looks like these big life milestones will be part of the reboot’s storyline, as the trailer shows Snooki worrying about The Situation surviving behind bars (fair concern) and JWoww opening up about the stresses of motherhood. “We’re older, but I don’t think many of us are wiser,” says Ronnie.

But perhaps the best part about Jersey Shore Family Vacation is that THE SHOW IS ALREDY RENEWED FOR A SECOND SEASON!!! This means you’ll be seeing a lot more of your fave meatballs real soon. *Can’t stop fist-pumping*



