Did Emily Blunt Just Hint at a Possible Devil Wears Prada Part Deux?

All right, everyone. Gird your loins! Emily Blunt just hinted at a possible sequel to the 2006 I-CON-IC movie The Devil Wears Prada.

While promoting her latest film A Quiet Place, which sees her play opposite her real-life husband John Krasinski, Blunt appeared on The Jess Cagle Interview (which streams on People TV). And bless Jess, because the host went off-script and asked Blunt if she would ever consider a Devil Wears Prada sequel. It’s a fair question, seeing as the original did insanely well and netted $325 million worldwide—and more to the point, gifted us with the gold that is Blunt’s acid-tongued, cheese-nibbling and fashion-obsessed Emily Charlton.

“I think if everyone did it I would be up for it,” Blunt responded, much to the delight of dozens of fan-fiction writers (seriously, Google Devil Wears Prada fan fiction—it is delicious).

It kind of makes sense that Blunt would be down for a sequel. The film was the A-lister’s big break and made her a household name. Plus, it introduced her to the man that would become her future brother-in-law. Yes, we’re talking about Stanley Tucci. The actor—who played fashion editor Nigel in the film—became close with Blunt during filming, so much so that he was invited to her wedding to Krasinski (btw, we love Krasinski even more knowing he watched the flick at least 75 times). Anyway, at the wedding Tucci met Blunt’s sister Felicity and their love story played out like a honest-to-goodness rom-com. The couple were engaged shortly thereafter and married a year later.

As excited as we are at the thought of the Devil part deux, Blunt may just be toying with us. When Cagle pressed the actor for more details, Blunt said: “I almost hope it doesn’t [happen] because I think sometimes when you sequel everything, it kind of dilutes how special the original is.” OK, fair. But we need more Miranda Priestly.

That’s all.

via GIPHY

Related:

All the Times John Krasinski Was OB-SESSED With Emily Blunt on Instagram

Meryl Streep Would Do a Devil Wears Prada Sequel

The Devil Wears Prada Part 2 Is In The Works