Eva Longoria Spilled the Tea on a Desperate Housewives Reboot

Desperate Housewives may have ended six years ago, but it seems like the drama is still ongoing.

During an interview with Jimmy Kimmel that aired on April 10, a very pregnant Longoria talked about her upcoming role in Overboard, a remake of the 1987 classic film starring Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell. Given that Longoria is already starring in a reboot, and with everything from Jersey Shore to Sabrina the Teenage Witch returning to television, Kimmel asked if the star would ever consider bringing back Desperate Housewives. It turns out, this is a q that Longoria gets frequently in interviews, but she says that ABC hasn’t shown interest in the idea… yet.

“We were on for a decade [editor’s note: it was actually eight years; the show aired from 2004 to 2012] and we did 24 episodes a year,” she told Kimmel. “We fully mined those characters.”

Even though she’s no longer working on Wisteria Lane, Longoria says the former neighbourhood squad have stayed close—with one exception.

“We’re very good friends,” Longoria said.

“All of you?” Kimmel pressed.

“No,” Longoria said quickly, laughing. “But 99 percent of us are.”

Longoria mentioned that she is tight with Felicity Huffman, who played Lynette Scavo, and Marcia Cross, who played Bree Van De Kamp. Both Desperate Housewives alum will be in attendance when Longoria gets her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame next week. While Longoria didn’t name names for who *isn’t* in her good books, the cast’s feud with Teri Hatcher is well documented. A 2005 photoshoot for Vanity Fair made headlines when details surfaced about the tense moments on set between Hatcher and her cast mates. The cover stated, “You wouldn’t believe what it took just to get this photo!”

Adding to the rumoured rift, the cast mates reportedly left Hatcher off their thank you card to the crew when the show wrapped in 2012.

“You know, Teri was just a loner,” Longoria told OK! magazine that same year. “I don’t know. Me and Marcia [Cross] and Felicity [Huffman] were a lot closer because we are just girlie girls who like to be in each other’s company. Teri didn’t.”

And clearly, six years later, it seems that not much has changed.

