Brad Pitt Is Producing a Film About the Female Reporters that Broke the Weinstein Story

Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein is about to experience the other side of the big screen.

It was just revealed that Brad Pitt’s production company, Plan B Entertainment, and Annapurna Pictures have secured the rights to produce a film on the New York Time’s investigation into the decades-long sexual assault allegations against 66-year-old Weinstein that helped kick off the international #MeToo movement last October.

As reported by Variety, the untitled film will tell the story of how Times reporters Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey broke the news that Weinstein allegedly sexually assaulted and abused women—including prominent actors like Gwyneth Paltrow, Angeline Jolie and Lupita Nyong’o—for decades, and covered his tracks through settlements, threats and non-disclosure agreements (Ronan Farrow also reported on Weinstein for The New Yorker around the same time). Variety says that insider sources stress that “the film will be in the vein of Spotlight and focus on the reporters and their journey to break the case, not Weinstein himself.”

Kantor and Twohey’s groundbreaking investigative work recently earned them a Pulitzer Prize, and the pair are also working on a book about the sexual assault scandals that rocked many industries following the Weinstein allegations.

Pitt, 54, has personal ties to the Weinstein scandal, as the actor was dating Paltrow during the time the Miramax co-founder allegedly made unwanted advances towards her in a hotel room when she was 22. According to reports, Pitt allegedly threatened Weinstein after Paltrow told him about the harassment, and reportedly said to Weinsetin, “You will not ever do this to Gwyneth ever again.”

While there is currently no writer or director signed onto the project, other films produced by Pitt’s company include Moonlight and 12 Years a Slave, so we’re sure this one is going to be incredibly impressive, too.

