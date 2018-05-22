Our Literal First Thoughts on Becca’s Bachelorette Contestants

Becca Kufrin’s journey to find *true love* on the upcoming season of The Bachelorette begins on May 28, but the internet is already getting a sneak peek of the dudes who will be fighting for her heart. ABC recently released head shots and ~brief bios~ for the 28 men on the show, and TBH, most of them look like duds. Here, our literal first thoughts on Becca’s questionable/eligible bachelors.

1 of 28 Previous Next Tumblr

(Photo: People) Alex, 31, construction manager Looks like the kind of guy who watches you while you sleep. (Also will probs sell teeth whitening prods on IG after he gets booted off the show.)