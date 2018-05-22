Our Literal First Thoughts on Becca’s Bachelorette Contestants

Can some plz explain what a “social media participant” is????

  0
Bachelorette Becca Kufrin posing in jeans and white shirt holding a rose

(Photo: ABC)

Becca Kufrin’s journey to find *true love* on the upcoming season of The Bachelorette begins on May 28, but the internet is already getting a sneak peek of the dudes who will be fighting for her heart. ABC recently released head shots and ~brief bios~ for the 28 men on the show, and TBH, most of them look like duds. Here, our literal first thoughts on Becca’s questionable/eligible bachelors.

1 of 28

Previous
Next
(Photo: People)

Alex, 31, construction manager

Looks like the kind of guy who watches you while you sleep. (Also will probs sell teeth whitening prods on IG after he gets booted off the show.)

Previous
Next
Check out the rest of the gallery
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
FLARE - Newsletter Signup

Get FLARE’s Need to Know newsletter for your daily dose of up-to-the-minute fashion, beauty, celebrity and news stories hand-picked by our editors—straight to your inbox. Sign up here.
Filed under:

Comments are closed.

Facebook
Twitter
Tumblr