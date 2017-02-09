Fifty Shades Darker‘s Eric Johnson! | Briony’s Teeny-Tiny Talk Show

The Fifty Shades of Grey sequel is finally here! Fifty Shades Darker hits theatres Feb. 10, you guys, and GUESS. WHAT. We have Fifty Shades Darker star and beauteous, beauteous Canadian national goddman treasure Eric Johnson on Briony's Teeny-Tiny Talk Show this week! He plays the nefarious Jack Hyde—Christian Grey's nemesis!—in Fifty Shades Darker. We got into a p. serious text convo with the babe about whether he'd go full-frontal, what Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson are REALLY like and just how caliente he likes it.