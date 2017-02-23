Treat Your Guests: Fun Activities for your Destination Wedding

For a Full Squad Meet-and-Greet

Get the two sides of the party mingling with an arrival-night event. Many wedding packages include cocktail hour options outside the wedding date, perfect for a welcome bash. Consider surprising your guests with personalized cups, name tags, or even headwear (especially if you give your night-one gathering a theme). Upon check-in, leave a note saying they should bring them along to the cocktail party so that everyone can quickly get to know each other.

For Bridesmaid Bonding

Take your babes out on the water with a catamaran cruise. If you’re more into laidback vibes, you can simply float along and sip drinks, or, some excursions let you hop off for snorkelling. It can also be a night-out affair on a sunset sail, with dancing and open bar options available. Just be sure to pack some SPF so you don’t burn before your big day.

For a Groomsmen Adventure

The guys can get their nerves out with a little adrenaline rush pre-wedding. An ATV or Jeep tour makes for an exciting way to explore your destination—be it sand dunes, canyons or tobacco plantations—while also switching gears from the usual poolside lounging. They’ll want to bring their cameras to capture the lesser-known off-resort countryside.

For an Afternoon with the In-Laws

Spend some special time with the parents—and help both sides get to know each other—by taking them out for a sightseeing tour. With incredible historical landmarks close to many southern destinations (think: Old Havana’s Baroque churches and cobblestone squares two hours from Varadero, or the archaeological site of Tulum a short ride away from Cancun), there’s much to discover and discuss, which is key for keeping any in-law awkwardness at bay.

For Day-After Decompressing

You don’t have to venture off the property for special activities. Keep the party going the next day by gathering your guests for a pool party. Your group will likely be tired out from the wedding, so a relaxing, lounging event will be exactly what’s needed. Let everyone know well in advance, and challenge them to pack their best pool floatie (deflated, of course) for a fun prize. It’s a great opportunity to hang with your friends and family before switching into honeymoon mode.