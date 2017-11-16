Find Holiday Magic in the Big City

No matter where you’re traveling from, when you lock eyes with Toronto’s skyline this holiday season you’ll be drawn in. Hidden between the snowy skyscrapers are endless festive attractions that are so enchanting, they would even convert a Grinch.

Save your air miles, there’s no need to go all the way to the North Pole to find your holiday spirit! In Toronto, it really is the most wonderful time of year. With charming events around every corner, you can feel the spirit in the air.

Whatever you’re in the mood for this holiday season, we’ve got you covered! Slip on your mittens, our holiday guide will get you ready for a winter wonderland. From light festivals to Christmas markets – Toronto offers festive fun for everyone! You can even find a gift for that impossible person to shop for. Wear an extra layer and experience the joy of the holidays in this magical city!

Holiday Experiences & Events:

Christmas at Casa Loma



Trick Question: What’s more majestic than snowflakes floating down on a glimmering Castle? Nothing. Standing strong as North America’s only true Castle, this unique experience will have people driving for miles.

Holiday Window Displays



Perfect Date Night: Grab your better half and show them off by locking arms for a stroll past Toronto retails’ renowned holiday displays! A great way to drop a few hints about that gift you’ve had your eye on.

Skating at Nathan Phillips Square, Harbourfront, Ontario Place, Evergreen Brickworks



Dust the rust off your skates: You don’t need Austin Matthews’ skills to find some ice-time this winter. Toronto has an assortment of locations for you to stretch your legs and skate your way to a great day in the city.

Winter Village at Evergreen Brickworks, Open every weekend in Dec, starting Dec 2, 2017; weekdays Dec 26 – 29, 2017



Shortcut: Planning a trip to the North Pole this Christmas? Save yourself days of traveling and check out Toronto’s very own Winter Village. This market has unique gifts that rival those of Santa, and festive food trucks that beat Mrs.Claus’ cooking!!

Christmas at Black Creek Pioneer Village, Nov 18 – Dec 23, 2017



History Uncovered: Step into a Christmas wonderland as your senses come alive with the sights and sounds of a Victorian Christmas. Discover old traditions and perhaps start some new ones of your own!

Yonge-Dundas Square Illuminate, Nov 18, 2017



Brighten up your holiday: Don’t miss out on the chance to witness breathtaking aerialists, incredible music, and dazzling dancers seen running across Dundas Sqaure.

Bloor-Yorkville Holiday Magic, Nov 18 – Dec 2017



Flick the Switch: On Saturday, November 18, the Bloor-Yorkville BIA will kick off the holiday season with Holiday Magic. Families, friends and music lovers are invited to this FREE EVENT in the Village of Yorkville Park (Cumberland & Bellair Streets) for the Official “Flick the Switch” Lighting Ceremony and an exciting live musical performance by Canadian R&B / Pop Star KESHIA CHANTE!

Toronto Waterfront – Spectacle of Lights, Nov, 2017 – April, 2018



Lights lights lights!: See the Toronto Music Garden come alive with a fully-animated lighting experience. The lights are on from dusk until dawn!

Santa Claus Parade, Nov 19, 2017



Santa’s Coming to Town!: The Santa Claus Parade has been a highlight on the calendars of tiny Toronto revelers since 1913! Fantastic floats leave the corner of Christie and Bloor Street in the company of marching bands, dancers, prancers and costumed characters all cheered on by hundreds of excited Santa fans along the 5-kilometre route.

Cavalcade Of Lights, Nov 25, 2017



Toronto’s Tree: The Cavalcade of Lights features the lighting of Toronto’s official Christmas tree in the centre of Nathan Phillips Square! Performances by some of Canada’s top musical talent, a beautiful fireworks show and a DJ skating party are sure to keep your spirits bright and your heart warm.

Holiday Shopping:

CF Toronto Eaton Centre (largest Christmas tree in the country)



The Apex of Canadian Shopping: Downtown Toronto’s biggest shopping mall is guaranteed to have something for everyone on your list. The Eaton Centre radiates energy through every square foot of the building, don’t miss out on all the action!

One Of A Kind Show & Sale, Nov 23 – Dec 3, 2017



What do you get someone who has everything?: Check out the Enercare Centre Exhibition Place for one of the largest and best-attended craft shows in North America, featuring unique, handmade crafts and the talented, dedicated artisans who make them.

The Toronto Christmas Market, Nov 16 – Dec 23, 2017



Instagram Haven: If you don’t post a Toronto Christmas Market photo this season, are you even Jolly? Take a stroll through the Distillery District looking at the magical lighting and seasonal décor.

Fair In The Square (Nathan Phillips Square), Dec 1 – Dec 23, 2017



History in the making: In the heart of Toronto at Nathan Phillips Square, combining the charm and elegance of a Christmas market with the excitement and allure of a thriving winter carnival, Fair in the Square is guaranteed to become a Toronto holiday tradition.

Bloor-Yorkville Neighbourhood



Need to make a big impression?: It won’t take you long to realize why Bloor-Yorkville is known as Toronto’s Fifth Avenue. From designer boutiques carrying the latest fashions, to high-end galleries and antique shops, Bloor-Yorkville is a must-shop for those with sophisticated tastes and deep pockets.

Theatre:

Toronto’s theatre community has a plethora of options that will get the holiday spirit swirling through your body! Toss on your festive gown, grab a cocktail, and prepare to be awestruck by world renowned performances ranging from Dr.Seuss to the Nutcracker.

This list is just for starters. With so much to see and do in Toronto during the holidays, you’ll want to come see for yourself!

Click here to see more of Toronto’s winter hot spots with Rachel Skarsten as your host.