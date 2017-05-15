In partnership with Burt’s Bees

Now that we’re finally out of cold-weather hibernation (see: endless Netflix marathons), my summer plans are amping up and I’m back to going out on the reg. The one downfall? My sleep schedule will undoubtedly take a hit. So while I’m living it up, my beauty routine needs to work overtime. I find a good night cream is the key to hiding that lack of sleep, and it’s a must for a well-rounded skincare regime.

Your skin is in repair mode at night—FYI—with maximum cell renewal and collagen production happening when your head hits the pillow. Plus, it absorbs more active ingredients while you sleep, so it’s actually the best time to reap the benefits of skincare products. Burt’s Bees Skin Nourishment Night Cream is one of my new fave no-sleep solutions. It does all the work for me while I rest, and since adding this night cream to my routine, it’s helped with acne scars, dark lines and overall redness.

A quality night cream should keep your skin moisturized, help reduce fine lines and wrinkles, and leave you with a healthier, even complexion—Burt’s Bees skin nourishment line takes it to the next level with a powerful ingredient: Royal Jelly.

One of nature’s most nutrient-rich substances, it’s a honey bee secretion packed full of amino acids, antioxidants, anti-inflammatory properties and B vitamins. Used to nourish larvae and adult queen bees, it’s the reason the queen is the strongest in the hive and can live FORTY TIMES longer than worker bees. So yes, I’ll have what she’s having.

The Royal Jelly has me feeling like royalty, and don’t we all deserve to use a product fit for a queen?

